In all, Palace have walked down Wembley Way 13 times to date, with May's FA Cup Final win over Manchester City our very lucky 13th visit to the iconic venue.

Considering the stadium was demolished and rebuilt between 2001 and 2007, Palace have actually made it something of a regular pilgrimage. Indeed, Sunday's game will mark our seventh visit to the 'new Wembley' since its reopening.

Here, we take a trip down memory lane and revisit all our previous Wembley trips – including a very recent, very happy, day...

1988 - Football League Centenary Tournament

To mark the centenary of the foundation of the Football League in 1888, a series of events were organised.

This included the Football League Centenary Tournament - also given a catchy alias of the Mercantile Credit Football Festival. Initially set up as a six-a-side competition, it was changed to 11 a-side, featuring 16 teams from the top four divisions.

Palace were defeated in the first round, losing out to Sheffield Wednesday after a - slightly inevitable - penalty shootout. You can read more about our first visit here.