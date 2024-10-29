Are tickets still available?

Tickets remain on sale to qualifying supporters, but these will go off-sale at 12:00 GMT on Wednesday, 30th October.

Is the match on TV?

For the first time ever, all Carabao Cup matches this season will be available for fans in the UK.

This match will be broadcast LIVE in the UK on Sky Sports+. Sky Sports+ can be found on linear channel number 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q customers and 416 for ROI.

Fans who do not have a Sky subscription can also watch the game contract-free, by purchasing a NOW Sports Day or Flexible Month Membership.

For UK-based supporters, Palace TV+ also offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

For supporters just looking to access the service on Wednesday night, a Weekly pass (£3.49) is the ideal option; this will also grant access to live audio commentary against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (2nd November, 17:30). Fans should note that a Weekly pass will auto-renew unless cancelled.

Can I watch if I'm abroad?

Please click here for the EFL's international broadcast partners.

Don't miss a kick

If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is the official Crystal Palace App.

UK supporters should consider Palace TV+, which offers live audio commentary via the App and cpfc.co.uk. Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

Also with the App, goal updates and other important notifications will be delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.

Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action, as well as our live blog featuring text commentary from our reporter at the game, ensuring you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Even from well ahead of matchday, you can follow all the build-up to kick-off with pre-match news and video all in one place, including previews, interviews and all-important team news.

Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages – granting you not only access to live audio and video broadcasts, but also exclusive Premier League ticket access, digital matchday programmes and more! Explore our 24/25 Memberships here.