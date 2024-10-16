The Eagles have been drawn to take on the Villans away at Villa Park, with the game set to kick off at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday, 30th October.

Palace overcame Norwich at Selhurst Park and Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road to reach this stage of the competition for the first time in six seasons.

Once again, any matches which end in a draw at this stage will go straight to penalties; extra-time is only used in the Carabao Cup from the semi-finals onwards.

You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Match Details

All times are UK time.

Aston Villa (A)

Wednesday, 30th October

19:45

Carabao Cup fourth round

Villa Park

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be sent via a digital download to your Apple or Google Wallet.

If you are unable to use digital tickets, once you have purchased your ticket, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk, who will add you to a duplicates list to be collected at Villa Park.

If you are travelling to the game with someone who can download your ticket for you, it is advised to do so, in order to avoid potential queues at Villa Park.

Tickets will be emailed in two tranches to the ticket owner: the first tranche will be emailed on Friday 25th October, and the second on Wednesday 30th October (once tickets come off sale at 12:00).

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability.

One ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Thursday, 17th October: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points Thursday, 17th October – 17:30 online only, then Friday, 18th October 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

17:30 online only, then Friday, 18th October 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements) Friday, 18th October: Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements) Monday, 21st October: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

Prices

Adults: £25.00

£25.00 Over-65s: £20.00

£20.00 Under-21s: £20.00

£20.00 Under-18s: £10.00

Coach Travel

There will be two coaches travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £35 per person with a departure time of 14:00 GMT.