Match Preview

It all comes down to this. The Premier League International Cup culminates under the lights at Selhurst Park. The U21s, backed by the Palace faithful in full voice, will look to secure silverware and you can be there to cheer them on - with tickets are available from as low as £1 - click HERE for more information.

The Eagles have enjoyed a good run of form in the tournament so far - their campaign began back in August in Group C and they recorded a victory over Hertha Berlin and a remarkable 7-3 triumph over Paris Saint-Germain back then to top the group.

A last-gasp winner from captain Jack Wells-Morrison against Sporting Braga saw the Eagles progress from the group in February and they then overcame Liverpool in the quarter-finals back in March. Valencia stood in their way and a final berth and it went right down to the wire, with the boys from south London securing a 5-3 triumph on penalties.

Recent form in the Premier League 2 Division 1 has seen the side record a fourth place finish, one place higher than last season. Palace finished a point behind Chelsea in third, three behind Liverpool in second and three clear of Brighton & Hove Albion in sixth. In the league they recorded some standout results such as a 5-1 victory away at Manchester United and a 3-0 thrashing of Spurs.