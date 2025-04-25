Is the match on TV in the UK?

Yes – the match will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport in the UK, with coverage starting at 16:45 BST ahead of the 17:15 kick-off.

Alternatively, if you can't watch on TV, Palace TV+ instead offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.

Can I watch if I'm abroad?

Viewers from outside the UK can find out where to watch by clicking here.

What happens in the event of a draw?

Should the match end in a draw, extra-time and penalties will decide who advances to the Final.

Everything in one place – via the Official Palace App

If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is the official Crystal Palace App.

With the App, goal updates and other important notifications will be delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.

Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action, as well as our live blog featuring text commentary from our reporter at the game, ensuring you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Even from well ahead of matchday, you can follow all the build-up to kick-off with pre-match news and video all in one place, including previews, interviews and all-important team news.