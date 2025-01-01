Skip navigation
      Mon 02 Mar 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier League 2 - Division 1VBS Community Stadium

      Match Blog

      Live
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
      2
      2
      0
      0
      8
      0
      +8
      6
      2
      CHEChelsea U21
      2
      2
      0
      0
      8
      1
      +7
      6
      3
      MANManchester United U21
      2
      2
      0
      0
      5
      2
      +3
      6
      4
      FULFulham U21
      2
      2
      0
      0
      7
      5
      +2
      6
      5
      IPSIpswich Town U21
      2
      2
      0
      0
      7
      5
      +2
      6
      6
      SOUSouthampton U21
      2
      2
      0
      0
      5
      3
      +2
      6
      7
      BIRBirmingham City U21
      2
      1
      1
      0
      5
      2
      +3
      4
      8
      LEILeicester City U21
      2
      1
      1
      0
      4
      2
      +2
      4
      9
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
      2
      1
      1
      0
      4
      3
      +1
      4
      10
      NOTNottingham Forest U21
      2
      1
      1
      0
      3
      2
      +1
      4
      11
      LEELeeds United U21
      2
      1
      0
      1
      5
      3
      +2
      3
      12
      TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
      2
      1
      0
      1
      7
      6
      +1
      3
      13
      CRYCrystal Palace U21
      1
      1
      0
      0
      3
      2
      +1
      3
      14
      BURBurnley U21
      2
      1
      0
      1
      4
      4
      0
      3
      15
      EVEEverton U21
      2
      1
      0
      1
      4
      4
      0
      3
      16
      MANManchester City U21
      2
      1
      0
      1
      4
      4
      0
      3
      17
      ASTAston Villa U21
      2
      1
      0
      1
      3
      4
      -1
      3
      18
      STOStoke City U21
      2
      0
      2
      0
      4
      4
      0
      2
      19
      REAReading U21
      2
      0
      2
      0
      1
      1
      0
      2
      20
      ARSArsenal U21
      2
      0
      1
      1
      4
      5
      -1
      1
      21
      NORNorwich City U21
      2
      0
      1
      1
      3
      5
      -2
      1
      22
      MIDMiddlesbrough U21
      1
      0
      0
      1
      0
      1
      -1
      0
      23
      SUNSunderland U21
      2
      0
      0
      2
      5
      8
      -3
      0
      24
      LIVLiverpool U21
      2
      0
      0
      2
      4
      7
      -3
      0
      25
      WESWest Ham United U21
      2
      0
      0
      2
      1
      4
      -3
      0
      26
      DERDerby County U21
      2
      0
      0
      2
      3
      7
      -4
      0
      27
      BLABlackburn Rovers U21
      2
      0
      0
      2
      0
      5
      -5
      0
      28
      NEWNewcastle United U21
      2
      0
      0
      2
      1
      7
      -6
      0
      29
      WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
      2
      0
      0
      2
      1
      7
      -6
      0

