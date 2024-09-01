The 22-year-old midfielder has captained Norrköping since 2023, and became their first-ever player to be called up to the Swedish women's national team this summer.

A physical but creative central midfielder, Cato made her breakthrough at Eneby BK but joined her hometown club Norrköping as a 14-year-old, debuting professionally in the Division 1 Mellersta – the third tier of Swedish football – in 2016.

Three years later, Cato jumped up to the second tier with Kvarnsveden IK, before continuing her rapid rise with Linköpings FC – in the Damallsvenskan, the highest division – the following season.

In 2021, Cato returned to Norrköping and, after scoring eight times in 24 appearances from the centre of the park, guided her local team to promotion to the top-flight.

She has since played 40 times and scored seven further goals, assuming the captaincy in 2023 and subsequently earning her maiden national team call-up over the summer.

Cato becomes Palace Women’s 10th signing of the summer, joining Lexi Potter, Josie Green, Milla-Maj Majasaari, Jorja Fox, Ashleigh Weerden, Katrine Veje, Shae Yañez and Indiah-Paige Riley, ahead of our first season in the Women’s Super League.

Cato said: “I’m so happy to be here – I can’t wait to join Crystal Palace.

“I’m super excited. The Women’s Super League is a really good league with a lot of good players, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams added: “We’re delighted to welcome My to the club.

“My is a really exciting talent whose young potential has shone in Sweden, and we’re really excited to now have her as part of our group. We look forward to integrating her into the side and introducing her to what being a Crystal Palace player is all about.”

