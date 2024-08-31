After starting out with local side Southwark Cribbs FC, Potter joined the Blues at the age of eight, winning the FA Youth Cup at Under-16s level and the FA Women’s Academy Cup in 2022/23.

At 17-years-old, Potter became the youngest female player in England to sign a professional football contract, penning professional terms with Chelsea at the beginning of last season.

She then joined Palace on loan for 2023/24, making 21 appearances in all competitions as the club secured a historic Women’s Championship title.

After training with her parent club for the majority of pre-season, Potter now returns to the Eagles to continue her development, linking up with Laura Kaminski’s squad ahead of our first-ever campaign in the Women’s Super League.

Upon returning to the club, Potter said: “I’m really happy, really excited, and really looking forward to it. I had a really good season with the girls last year, so I’m looking forward to getting going again.”

Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams added: “It’s brilliant to welcome Lexi to Crystal Palace for a second season.

“We saw what a fantastic impact Lexi made here last year, and we look forward to working towards and achieving our goals together again, this time in the WSL.”

See Potter in action

Palace Women Season Tickets for 2024/25 are on sale now, allowing fans to secure their seats for every home league fixture – regardless of stadium – throughout what promises to be an unforgettable 2024/25.

Women’s Season Ticket holders will also enjoy priority access to bookings for Cup fixtures and matches at Selhurst Park; loyalty points for purchasing; and priority windows for accessing away tickets.

Tickets for our first two home games – against Chelsea (for which Potter will not be eligible) at Selhurst Park, and Brighton & Hove Albion at the VBS Community Stadium – are also now on sale, with a 25% off bundle deal which includes both fixtures.

Find out who the Eagles are playing, when, here.