The versatile midfielder, 31, reunites with Palace boss Laura Kaminski, who coached Green during her seven-year spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

Over recent years, Green has enjoyed a successful spell in the Women’s Super League, after she was promoted with Tottenham from the Championship in the 2018/19 season.

Her hard work and leadership qualities were rewarded with being given the captain’s armband in 2020, prior to Tottenham’s second season in the top-flight.

In 2022, Green moved to another WSL side in Leicester City, her most recent club, where she made 31 league appearances over two seasons, before joining Palace.

She has also represented Wales on the international stage, accumulating 23 caps, and playing alongside current Palace star Elise Hughes.

Upon signing, Green said: “I’m super excited to start and get going with all the girls.

“You can see that Palace are really building as a club and pushing the women’s game forward, and I am so excited to be a part of it.”

Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams added: “It’s fantastic that Josie has chosen to join us at Palace.

“Josie brings vast experience of the WSL to the squad from her spells at both Leicester and Spurs, as well as plenty of experience of international football too, and I am looking forward to seeing her out on the pitch.”

