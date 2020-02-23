Skip navigation
  • Women's Championship

    London City Lionesses
    London City Lionesses
    11
    Crystal Palace Women
    Crystal Palace Women

  • Women's Championship

    Crystal Palace Women(A)
    Crystal Palace Women
    13
    LOSS
    Leicester City Women(H)
    Leicester City Women

  • Women's Championship

    Coventry United Ladies(A)
    Coventry United Ladies
    32
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace Women(H)
    Crystal Palace Women

  • Women's Championship

    Crystal Palace Women(A)
    Crystal Palace Women
    14
    LOSS
    Durham Women(H)
    Durham Women

  • Women's Championship

    Crystal Palace Women(A)
    Crystal Palace Women
    11
    DRAW
    Charlton Athletic Women(H)
    Charlton Athletic Women

  • Women's Championship

    Blackburn Rovers Ladies(A)
    Blackburn Rovers Ladies
    20
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace Women(H)
    Crystal Palace Women

  • Women's Championship

    Crystal Palace Women(A)
    Crystal Palace Women
    12
    LOSS
    London City Lionesses(H)
    London City Lionesses

  • Women's Championship

    London Bees Ladies(A)
    London Bees Ladies
    23
    WIN
    Crystal Palace Women(H)
    Crystal Palace Women

  • Women's Championship

    Crystal Palace Women(A)
    Crystal Palace Women
    15
    LOSS
    Sheffield United Women(H)
    Sheffield United Women

  • Women's Championship

    Leicester City Women(A)
    Leicester City Women
    12
    WIN
    Crystal Palace Women(H)
    Crystal Palace Women

  • Women's Championship

    Crystal Palace Women(A)
    Crystal Palace Women
    06
    LOSS
    Aston Villa Women(H)
    Aston Villa Women

  • Women's Championship

    Lewes Women(A)
    Lewes Women
    11
    DRAW
    Crystal Palace Women(H)
    Crystal Palace Women

  • Women's Championship

    Durham Women(A)
    Durham Women
    21
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace Women(H)
    Crystal Palace Women

  • Women's Championship

    Crystal Palace Women(A)
    Crystal Palace Women
    00
    DRAW
    Coventry United Ladies(H)
    Coventry United Ladies