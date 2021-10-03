Skip navigation
  • Women
  • Women's Championship
  • 21/22
  • Women's Championship

    Crystal Palace Women
    Crystal Palace Women
    00
    Sheffield United Women
    Sheffield United Women

  • Women's Championship

    Liverpool Women(A)
    Liverpool Women
    21
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace Women(H)
    Crystal Palace Women

  • Women's Championship

    Crystal Palace Women(A)
    Crystal Palace Women
    11
    DRAW
    Sunderland Ladies(H)
    Sunderland Ladies

  • Women's Championship

    London City Lionesses(A)
    London City Lionesses
    21
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace Women(H)
    Crystal Palace Women

  • Women's Championship

    Crystal Palace Women(A)
    Crystal Palace Women
    43
    WIN
    Bristol City Women(H)
    Bristol City Women