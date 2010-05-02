Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
  • First-Team
  • Football League - Championship
  • 09/10
Brought to you by
KO listed in users′ timezone

  • Football League - Championship

    Sheffield Wednesday
    Sheffield Wednesday
    22
    Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace

  • Football League - Championship

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    11
    DRAW
    West Bromwich Albion(H)
    West Bromwich Albion

  • Football League - Championship

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    12
    LOSS
    Cardiff City(H)
    Cardiff City

  • Football League - Championship

    Peterborough United(A)
    Peterborough United
    11
    DRAW
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace