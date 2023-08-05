Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
  • First-Team
  • Other Club Friendlies
  • 23/24
Brought to you by
KO listed in users′ timezone

  • Other Club Friendlies//Selhurst Park

    Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    20
    Lyon
    Lyon

  • Other Club Friendlies

    //Comerica Park
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    11
    DRAW
    Sevilla(H)
    Sevilla

  • Other Club Friendlies

    //SeatGeek Stadium
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    12
    LOSS
    Millonarios(H)
    Millonarios

  • Other Club Friendlies

    //Crystal Palace Training Ground
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    21
    WIN
    Watford(H)
    Watford

  • Other Club Friendlies

    //Broadfield Stadium
    Crawley Town(A)
    Crawley Town
    04
    WIN
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Other Club Friendlies

    //Crystal Palace Academy
    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    22
    DRAW
    Brøndby IF(H)
    Brøndby IF

  • Other Club Friendlies

    //The Hive Stadium
    Barnet(A)
    Barnet
    10
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace