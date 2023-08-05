Skip navigation
Other Club Friendlies
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
2
0
Lyon
Match Centre
Other Club Friendlies
//
Comerica Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
1
1
DRAW
Sevilla
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Other Club Friendlies
//
SeatGeek Stadium
Crystal Palace
(A)
1
2
LOSS
Millonarios
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Other Club Friendlies
//
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace
(A)
2
1
WIN
Watford
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Other Club Friendlies
//
Broadfield Stadium
Crawley Town
(A)
0
4
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Other Club Friendlies
//
Crystal Palace Academy
Crystal Palace
(A)
2
2
DRAW
Brøndby IF
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Other Club Friendlies
//
The Hive Stadium
Barnet
(A)
1
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre