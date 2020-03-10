Skip navigation
KO listed in users′ timezone
U18 Professional Development League
Watford U18
2
3
Crystal Palace U18
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Charlton Athletic U18
(A)
0
2
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
2
1
WIN
Millwall U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
5
2
WIN
Queens Park Rangers U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Cardiff City U18
(A)
1
3
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
4
0
WIN
Coventry City U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Bristol City U18
(A)
2
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
1
1
DRAW
Charlton Athletic U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Millwall U18
(A)
3
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Queens Park Rangers U18
(A)
0
5
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
2
1
WIN
Ipswich Town U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Coventry City U18
(A)
0
7
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
2
3
LOSS
Cardiff City U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
2
2
DRAW
Wigan Athletic U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Birmingham City U18
(A)
5
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
1
2
LOSS
Burnley U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Nottingham Forest U18
(A)
0
0
DRAW
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
0
0
DRAW
Sheffield United U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
Colchester United U18
(A)
0
4
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre