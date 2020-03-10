Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
  • Under-18
  • U18 Professional Development League
  • 19/20
Brought to you by
KO listed in users′ timezone

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Watford U18
    23
    Crystal Palace U18
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Charlton Athletic U18(A)
    Charlton Athletic U18
    02
    WIN
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    21
    WIN
    Millwall U18(H)

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    52
    WIN
    Queens Park Rangers U18(H)
    Queens Park Rangers U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Cardiff City U18(A)
    13
    WIN
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    40
    WIN
    Coventry City U18(H)

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Bristol City U18(A)
    21
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    11
    DRAW
    Charlton Athletic U18(H)
    Charlton Athletic U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Millwall U18(A)
    30
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Queens Park Rangers U18(A)
    Queens Park Rangers U18
    05
    WIN
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    21
    WIN
    Ipswich Town U18(H)
    Ipswich Town U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Coventry City U18(A)
    07
    WIN
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    23
    LOSS
    Cardiff City U18(H)

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    22
    DRAW
    Wigan Athletic U18(H)
    Wigan Athletic U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Birmingham City U18(A)
    51
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    12
    LOSS
    Burnley U18(H)
    Burnley U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Nottingham Forest U18(A)
    Nottingham Forest U18
    00
    DRAW
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    00
    DRAW
    Sheffield United U18(H)

  • U18 Professional Development League

    Colchester United U18(A)
    04
    WIN
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18