Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
  • First-Team
  • Premier League
  • 15/16
Brought to you by
KO listed in users′ timezone

  • Premier League

    Southampton
    Southampton
    41
    Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    21
    WIN
    Stoke City(H)
    Stoke City

  • Premier League

    Newcastle United(A)
    Newcastle United
    10
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Manchester United(A)
    Manchester United
    20
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Arsenal(A)
    Arsenal
    11
    DRAW
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    00
    DRAW
    Everton(H)
    Everton

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    10
    WIN
    Norwich City(H)
    Norwich City

  • Premier League

    West Ham United(A)
    West Ham United
    22
    DRAW
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    01
    LOSS
    Leicester City(H)
    Leicester City

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    12
    LOSS
    Liverpool(H)
    Liverpool

  • Premier League

    Sunderland(A)
    Sunderland
    22
    DRAW
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    West Bromwich Albion(A)
    West Bromwich Albion
    32
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    12
    LOSS
    Watford(H)
    Watford

  • Premier League

    Swansea City(A)
    Swansea City
    11
    DRAW
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    12
    LOSS
    Bournemouth(H)
    Bournemouth

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    13
    LOSS
    Tottenham Hotspur(H)
    Tottenham Hotspur

  • Premier League

    Manchester City(A)
    Manchester City
    40
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Aston Villa(A)
    Aston Villa
    10
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    03
    LOSS
    Chelsea(H)
    Chelsea

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    00
    DRAW
    Swansea City(H)
    Swansea City

  • Premier League

    Bournemouth(A)
    Bournemouth
    00
    DRAW
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Stoke City(A)
    Stoke City
    12
    WIN
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    10
    WIN
    Southampton(H)
    Southampton

  • Premier League

    Everton(A)
    Everton
    11
    DRAW
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    51
    WIN
    Newcastle United(H)
    Newcastle United

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    01
    LOSS
    Sunderland(H)
    Sunderland

  • Premier League

    Liverpool(A)
    Liverpool
    12
    WIN
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    00
    DRAW
    Manchester United(H)
    Manchester United

  • Premier League

    Leicester City(A)
    Leicester City
    10
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    13
    LOSS
    West Ham United(H)
    West Ham United

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    20
    WIN
    West Bromwich Albion(H)
    West Bromwich Albion

  • Premier League

    Watford(A)
    Watford
    01
    WIN
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Tottenham Hotspur(A)
    Tottenham Hotspur
    10
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    01
    LOSS
    Manchester City(H)
    Manchester City

  • Premier League

    Chelsea(A)
    Chelsea
    12
    WIN
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    21
    WIN
    Aston Villa(H)
    Aston Villa

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace(A)
    Crystal Palace
    12
    LOSS
    Arsenal(H)
    Arsenal

  • Premier League

    Norwich City(A)
    Norwich City
    13
    WIN
    Crystal Palace(H)
    Crystal Palace