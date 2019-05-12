Skip navigation
Premier League
Crystal Palace
5
3
Bournemouth
Match Centre
Premier League
Cardiff City
(A)
2
3
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
0
DRAW
Everton
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Arsenal
(A)
2
3
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
1
3
LOSS
Manchester City
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Newcastle United
(A)
0
1
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur
(A)
2
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
2
0
WIN
Huddersfield Town
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
1
2
LOSS
Brighton and Hove Albion
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Burnley
(A)
1
3
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
1
3
LOSS
Manchester United
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Leicester City
(A)
1
4
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
1
1
DRAW
West Ham United
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
2
0
WIN
Fulham
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Southampton
(A)
1
1
DRAW
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Liverpool
(A)
4
3
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
1
2
LOSS
Watford
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers
(A)
0
2
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
1
LOSS
Chelsea
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
0
DRAW
Cardiff City
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Manchester City
(A)
2
3
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
1
0
WIN
Leicester City
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
West Ham United
(A)
3
2
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion
(A)
3
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
2
0
WIN
Burnley
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Manchester United
(A)
0
0
DRAW
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
1
LOSS
Tottenham Hotspur
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Chelsea
(A)
3
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
2
2
DRAW
Arsenal
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Everton
(A)
2
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
1
LOSS
Wolverhampton Wanderers
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Bournemouth
(A)
2
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
0
DRAW
Newcastle United
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Huddersfield Town
(A)
0
1
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
2
LOSS
Southampton
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Watford
(A)
2
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Crystal Palace
(A)
0
2
LOSS
Liverpool
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League
Fulham
(A)
0
2
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre