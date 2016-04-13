Skip navigation
  • Under-18
  • U18 Professional Development League
  • 15/16
  • U18 Professional Development League//Warwick University

    Crystal Palace U18
    Crystal Palace U18
    52
    Hull City U18
    Hull City U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Millers Oils High Performance Complex
    Huddersfield Town U18(A)
    31
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Millwall FC Training Ground
    Millwall U18(A)
    Millwall U18
    11
    DRAW
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Crystal Palace Training Ground
    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    22
    DRAW
    Colchester United U18(H)
    Colchester United U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Crystal Palace Training Ground
    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    00
    DRAW
    Watford U18(H)
    Watford U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Crystal Palace Training Ground
    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    10
    WIN
    Birmingham City U18(H)
    Birmingham City U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Imperial College Sports Ground
    Queens Park Rangers U18(A)
    Queens Park Rangers U18
    16
    WIN
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Sheffield United Football Academy
    Sheffield United U18(A)
    Sheffield United U18
    34
    WIN
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Florence Park
    Colchester United U18(A)
    Colchester United U18
    31
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Crystal Palace Training Ground
    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    21
    WIN
    Charlton Athletic U18(H)
    Charlton Athletic U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Crystal Palace Training Ground
    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    34
    LOSS
    Brentford U18(H)

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Cardiff International Sports Stadium
    Cardiff City U18(A)
    Cardiff City U18
    50
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Crystal Palace Training Ground
    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    11
    DRAW
    Bristol City U18(H)
    Bristol City U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Crystal Palace Training Ground
    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    10
    WIN
    Ipswich Town U18(H)
    Ipswich Town U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Crystal Palace Training Ground
    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    20
    WIN
    Queens Park Rangers U18(H)
    Queens Park Rangers U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Brentford FC Training Ground
    Brentford U18(A)
    11
    DRAW
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Crystal Palace Training Ground
    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    22
    DRAW
    Cardiff City U18(H)
    Cardiff City U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Crystal Palace Training Ground
    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    13
    LOSS
    Millwall U18(H)
    Millwall U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Stoke Gifford Stadium
    Bristol City U18(A)
    Bristol City U18
    02
    WIN
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Crystal Palace Training Ground
    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    51
    WIN
    Sheffield Wednesday U18(H)
    Sheffield Wednesday U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Charlton Athletic Training Ground
    Charlton Athletic U18(A)
    Charlton Athletic U18
    31
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Oakwell
    Barnsley U18(A)
    Barnsley U18
    22
    DRAW
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Crystal Palace Training Ground
    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    12
    LOSS
    Nottingham Forest U18(H)
    Nottingham Forest U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Alexandra Park
    Crewe Alexandra U18(A)
    Crewe Alexandra U18
    22
    DRAW
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Thorp Arch Grange
    Leeds United U18(A)
    Leeds United U18
    02
    WIN
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //Ipswich Town Training Centre
    Ipswich Town U18(A)
    Ipswich Town U18
    04
    WIN
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //University College London
    Watford U18(A)
    Watford U18
    00
    DRAW
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //The Alan Higgs Centre
    Coventry City U18(A)
    Coventry City U18
    10
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18

  • U18 Professional Development League

    //The Eddie Davies Football Academy
    Bolton Wanderers U18(A)
    01
    WIN
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18