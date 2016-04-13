Skip navigation
U18 Professional Development League
//
Warwick University
Crystal Palace U18
5
2
Hull City U18
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Millers Oils High Performance Complex
Huddersfield Town U18
(A)
3
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Millwall FC Training Ground
Millwall U18
(A)
1
1
DRAW
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
2
2
DRAW
Colchester United U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
0
0
DRAW
Watford U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
1
0
WIN
Birmingham City U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Imperial College Sports Ground
Queens Park Rangers U18
(A)
1
6
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Sheffield United Football Academy
Sheffield United U18
(A)
3
4
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Florence Park
Colchester United U18
(A)
3
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
2
1
WIN
Charlton Athletic U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
3
4
LOSS
Brentford U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Cardiff International Sports Stadium
Cardiff City U18
(A)
5
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
1
1
DRAW
Bristol City U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
1
0
WIN
Ipswich Town U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
2
0
WIN
Queens Park Rangers U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Brentford FC Training Ground
Brentford U18
(A)
1
1
DRAW
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
2
2
DRAW
Cardiff City U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
1
3
LOSS
Millwall U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Stoke Gifford Stadium
Bristol City U18
(A)
0
2
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
5
1
WIN
Sheffield Wednesday U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Charlton Athletic Training Ground
Charlton Athletic U18
(A)
3
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Oakwell
Barnsley U18
(A)
2
2
DRAW
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Crystal Palace Training Ground
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
1
2
LOSS
Nottingham Forest U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Alexandra Park
Crewe Alexandra U18
(A)
2
2
DRAW
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Thorp Arch Grange
Leeds United U18
(A)
0
2
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
Ipswich Town Training Centre
Ipswich Town U18
(A)
0
4
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
University College London
Watford U18
(A)
0
0
DRAW
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
The Alan Higgs Centre
Coventry City U18
(A)
1
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Professional Development League
//
The Eddie Davies Football Academy
Bolton Wanderers U18
(A)
0
1
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre