Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
  • Under-18
  • English U18 Premier League Cup
  • 21/22
Brought to you by
KO listed in users′ timezone

  • English U18 Premier League Cup

    Crystal Palace U18
    Crystal Palace U18
    31
    Aston Villa U18
    Aston Villa U18

  • English U18 Premier League Cup

    Crystal Palace U18(A)
    Crystal Palace U18
    22
    DRAW
    Manchester City U18(H)
    Manchester City U18

  • English U18 Premier League Cup

    Liverpool U18(A)
    Liverpool U18
    32
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U18(H)
    Crystal Palace U18