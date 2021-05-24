Skip navigation
Shop
Tickets
News
Matches
Palace TV
Crystal palace
Crystal palace
News
Matches
Palace TV
Teams
Shop
Tickets
Crystal palace
Login / Sign up
News
Matches
Palace TV
Shop
Tickets & Membership
Premium tickets
Teams & players
Selhurst Park
Events & Stadium hire
Supporters
Member Hub
Information
Palace Women
Our history
The Academy
Our partners
Palace for Life Foundation
Equality & diversity
Safeguarding
Vacancies
How-to guides
Contact us
Login / Sign up
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Friendlies
First-Team
Under-23
Under-18
Women
Under-23
All
Professional Development League
Premier League Cup
unnamed competition 898
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Premier League 2 - Division 2
20/21
20/21
Brought to you by
KO listed in users′ timezone
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Crystal Palace U23
0
0
Sunderland U23
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
3
2
WIN
Wolverhampton Wanderers U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Middlesbrough U23
(A)
0
1
WIN
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
3
2
WIN
Middlesbrough U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Newcastle United U23
(A)
2
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
2
2
DRAW
Stoke City U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
West Bromwich Albion U23
(A)
1
2
WIN
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
1
2
LOSS
Sunderland U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Reading U23
(A)
2
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
2
0
WIN
Leeds United U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Wolverhampton Wanderers U23
(A)
2
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
1
0
WIN
Burnley U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Aston Villa U23
(A)
4
4
DRAW
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
4
0
WIN
Norwich City U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
2
3
LOSS
Fulham U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
3
0
WIN
Newcastle United U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Fulham U23
(A)
5
2
LOSS
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Stoke City U23
(A)
1
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Sunderland U23
(A)
3
4
WIN
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
6
0
WIN
Reading U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Leeds United U23
(A)
4
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
2
1
WIN
Wolverhampton Wanderers U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Burnley U23
(A)
0
1
WIN
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
0
1
LOSS
Aston Villa U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Norwich City U23
(A)
3
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
3
3
DRAW
West Bromwich Albion U23
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre