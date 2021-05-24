Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
  • Under-23
  • Premier League 2 - Division 2
  • 20/21
Brought to you by
KO listed in users′ timezone

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Crystal Palace U23
    Crystal Palace U23
    00
    Sunderland U23
    Sunderland U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Crystal Palace U23(A)
    Crystal Palace U23
    32
    WIN
    Wolverhampton Wanderers U23(H)
    Wolverhampton Wanderers U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Middlesbrough U23(A)
    Middlesbrough U23
    01
    WIN
    Crystal Palace U23(H)
    Crystal Palace U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Crystal Palace U23(A)
    Crystal Palace U23
    32
    WIN
    Middlesbrough U23(H)
    Middlesbrough U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Newcastle United U23(A)
    Newcastle United U23
    20
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U23(H)
    Crystal Palace U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Crystal Palace U23(A)
    Crystal Palace U23
    22
    DRAW
    Stoke City U23(H)
    Stoke City U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    West Bromwich Albion U23(A)
    West Bromwich Albion U23
    12
    WIN
    Crystal Palace U23(H)
    Crystal Palace U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Crystal Palace U23(A)
    Crystal Palace U23
    12
    LOSS
    Sunderland U23(H)
    Sunderland U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Reading U23(A)
    Reading U23
    21
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U23(H)
    Crystal Palace U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Crystal Palace U23(A)
    Crystal Palace U23
    20
    WIN
    Leeds United U23(H)
    Leeds United U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Wolverhampton Wanderers U23(A)
    Wolverhampton Wanderers U23
    20
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U23(H)
    Crystal Palace U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Crystal Palace U23(A)
    Crystal Palace U23
    10
    WIN
    Burnley U23(H)
    Burnley U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Aston Villa U23(A)
    Aston Villa U23
    44
    DRAW
    Crystal Palace U23(H)
    Crystal Palace U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Crystal Palace U23(A)
    Crystal Palace U23
    40
    WIN
    Norwich City U23(H)
    Norwich City U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Crystal Palace U23(A)
    Crystal Palace U23
    23
    LOSS
    Fulham U23(H)
    Fulham U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Crystal Palace U23(A)
    Crystal Palace U23
    30
    WIN
    Newcastle United U23(H)
    Newcastle United U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Fulham U23(A)
    Fulham U23
    52
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U23(H)
    Crystal Palace U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Stoke City U23(A)
    Stoke City U23
    10
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U23(H)
    Crystal Palace U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Sunderland U23(A)
    Sunderland U23
    34
    WIN
    Crystal Palace U23(H)
    Crystal Palace U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Crystal Palace U23(A)
    Crystal Palace U23
    60
    WIN
    Reading U23(H)
    Reading U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Leeds United U23(A)
    Leeds United U23
    41
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U23(H)
    Crystal Palace U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Crystal Palace U23(A)
    Crystal Palace U23
    21
    WIN
    Wolverhampton Wanderers U23(H)
    Wolverhampton Wanderers U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Burnley U23(A)
    Burnley U23
    01
    WIN
    Crystal Palace U23(H)
    Crystal Palace U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Crystal Palace U23(A)
    Crystal Palace U23
    01
    LOSS
    Aston Villa U23(H)
    Aston Villa U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Norwich City U23(A)
    Norwich City U23
    30
    LOSS
    Crystal Palace U23(H)
    Crystal Palace U23

  • Premier League 2 - Division 2

    Crystal Palace U23(A)
    Crystal Palace U23
    33
    DRAW
    West Bromwich Albion U23(H)
    West Bromwich Albion U23