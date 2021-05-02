Skip navigation
Women's Championship
Crystal Palace Women
2
1
Lewes Women
Match Centre
Women's Championship
Coventry United Ladies
(A)
5
2
LOSS
Crystal Palace Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
Crystal Palace Women
(A)
0
3
LOSS
Sheffield United Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
Crystal Palace Women
(A)
1
1
DRAW
Charlton Athletic Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
Crystal Palace Women
(A)
0
1
LOSS
Liverpool Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
Leicester City Women
(A)
1
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
Crystal Palace Women
(A)
5
0
WIN
London Bees Ladies
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
Blackburn Rovers Ladies
(A)
2
2
DRAW
Crystal Palace Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
Crystal Palace Women
(A)
0
1
LOSS
Durham Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
London City Lionesses
(A)
0
0
DRAW
Crystal Palace Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
Lewes Women
(A)
0
2
WIN
Crystal Palace Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
Liverpool Women
(A)
4
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
Crystal Palace Women
(A)
3
1
WIN
Coventry United Ladies
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
Sheffield United Women
(A)
3
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
Crystal Palace Women
(A)
1
4
LOSS
Leicester City Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
Durham Women
(A)
2
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
London Bees Ladies
(A)
1
4
WIN
Crystal Palace Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
Crystal Palace Women
(A)
2
3
LOSS
Blackburn Rovers Ladies
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
Crystal Palace Women
(A)
1
1
DRAW
London City Lionesses
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's Championship
Charlton Athletic Women
(A)
2
2
DRAW
Crystal Palace Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre