The year closed with a moment that perfectly captured the Academy’s mission. Benji Casey, travelling with fellow graduate Joël Drakes-Thomas, stepped onto the European stage to make his senior debut in Palace’s Conference League victory over Shelbourne FC. Eight minutes. One unforgettable night.
The following week, Palace fielded their youngest side since 1982, with no fewer than four Academy graduates in the starting XI – three of them making their senior debuts. Among them were King, Dean Benamar, and Joël Drakes-Thomas, all of whom had begun the year with the U18s, as documented at the top of this piece.
It was the first time that three Academy debutants started a first-team match for Palace. While three Academy players had previously debuted in the same game – during the 3–0 League Cup first-round win over Walsall in 2005 – only Lewis Grabban started that match; Arron Fray and Tyrone Berry came off the bench.
At just 16 years and 192 days, Drakes-Thomas became the youngest Englishman to feature in the UEFA Conference League and Palace’s fourth-youngest player of all time, behind John Bostock, Academy graduate Alex Wynter, and Phil Hoadley.
See a carousel of images from our Academy players experience with the senior team in Europe, below!