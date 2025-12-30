A table-topping 4–2 victory over Southampton sent the young Eagles into Christmas at the summit of the U18 Premier League South, while a commanding 4–0 thumping of Chelsea ensured progression from a group of death and into the Premier League Cup knockout stages.

Add to that a place in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup – secured with a 3–0 win over Bradford – which sets up a trip to Newcastle on Thursday, 22nd January (19:00 GMT), and it becomes clear that this year has been packed with statement performances and notable successes.

So, here’s our round-up of the best moments of 2025…