Jedinak joined the Eagles in summer 2011 on a free transfer from Turkish side Gençlerbirliği. He was scouted by then-manager Dougie Freedman and first-team coach Tony Popovic, a fellow Australian.

The midfielder became an integral part of the side from the moment he walked through the doors at Palace. After finding his footing in his first season in English football, he managed to fully establish himself in 2012/13.

Injuries to club captain Paddy McCarthy saw Jedinak don the armband in the promotion-winning season and his efforts were duly rewarded as he won the club’s Player of the Season award. He continued to be captain and a constant presence for Palace in the Premier League, even leading the team to the 2016 FA Cup final.

To celebrate Mile's 40th, how many of our permanent club captains can you recall since the year 2000?

Note that there were periods of captaincy overlap, so the definition of 'permanent' is somewhat flexible in this context... but we back you to recognise them all!

See how many you can name since the Millennium in our quickfire quiz below!