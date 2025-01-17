The Eagles finished the 2023/24 campaign in barn-storming fashion following Glasner’s arrival, recovering from an initially mixed start to win six of their last seven matches, amassing 24 points – and securing the club’s second top-ten Premier League finish in the process.

This season, Palace were winless in their first eight matches of the campaign but – since picking up a first victory of the campaign, against Tottenham Hotspur, in late October – have accrued 21 points in the same number of matches, winning five and losing just twice in that time.

Asked about the turnaround ahead of Palace’s visit to West Ham United on Saturday, Glaser admitted: “Of course, I think we all were aware that we're doing better than at the beginning of the season.

“Of course if you win your first game in the ninth round [of matches], then you know that you had a pretty slow start to the season – and also to be honest, it's not so difficult to perform better! But that it's not such a massive difference to the end of the last season, I was a little bit surprised.

"But also then, when I think about it, [last season] we started with a win [3-0 against Burnley in Glasner’s first match] and then we had six games without a win, and then okay, when you feel everything together, then it's not so much difference.

“I think we haven’t had back-to-back wins this season, and I can remember also when we arrived, at the end of last season, we had our first back-to-back wins, against Liverpool and West Ham.

“So yeah, it’s a good moment to do it again – but I think West Ham will make it difficult for us.”