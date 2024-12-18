Fresh from his first start for Palace, Caleb Kporha was still coming to terms with making his full debut in front of a packed Emirates Stadium in Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final.
It might not have ended in a glorious win - Palace eventually bowed out after an Arsenal second-half fightback saw them claim the semi-final spot. But it was still a night to remember for the young defender who, following on from his Premier League debut last month, made his first senior start for the Eagles.
Kporha equipped himself well at right wing-back, giving a solid 45-minute display before he was replaced by Nathaniel Clyne at the break. And the 18-year-old was still processing a landmark day in his young career immediately after the game.
"I found out today I was playing, in the team meeting," he said. "So yeah, it was good news for me. At first I thought no way, but I was just excited to show what I could do.
"I thought I was doing well in training, and I’ve got the chance to prove myself out there. It was a good moment for me and a joy to play against one of the best teams in the world.
"It hasn’t really sunk it yet really tonight. But I’ve tried to enjoy it, it was a really good experience for me."
Kporha may not have to wait long for his next opportunity to shine with Arsenal again the opponents, this time in the Premier League, in just three days.
And the Academy graduate is already relishing the prospect of getting back out there and testing himself against a top class side.
“It makes it better [to be playing Arsenal again]. Obviously, we can see what we didn’t do well and improve it.
“If we can show that on Saturday, hopefully we can go and get the win.
“The message [from manager Oliver Glasner] to me was just to keep working hard and get more minutes. Obviously I want to keep playing for the first team but he has told me to keep enjoying it and keep working hard."