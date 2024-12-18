It might not have ended in a glorious win - Palace eventually bowed out after an Arsenal second-half fightback saw them claim the semi-final spot. But it was still a night to remember for the young defender who, following on from his Premier League debut last month, made his first senior start for the Eagles.

Kporha equipped himself well at right wing-back, giving a solid 45-minute display before he was replaced by Nathaniel Clyne at the break. And the 18-year-old was still processing a landmark day in his young career immediately after the game.

"I found out today I was playing, in the team meeting," he said. "So yeah, it was good news for me. At first I thought no way, but I was just excited to show what I could do.

"I thought I was doing well in training, and I’ve got the chance to prove myself out there. It was a good moment for me and a joy to play against one of the best teams in the world.

"It hasn’t really sunk it yet really tonight. But I’ve tried to enjoy it, it was a really good experience for me."