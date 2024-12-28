“On the whole, I’d say my time here’s gone quickly,” he looks back on his three-and-a-half seasons with the club. “Obviously there can be elements of both. In certain spells, whenever you’re going through a bad patch as a team, it can feel like it’s going on forever!

“And likewise, when you’re playing well and winning, like the end of last season, the time just flew by. I’ve really enjoyed it. Everything about this club suits me.”

That ‘Huuughes’ noise – which nowadays accompanies his every touch of the ball – included? "Yeah, I enjoy that – it’s something different! I’ve not had that anywhere else in my career so far – so I take it as a compliment.”

In our feature-length interview, Hughes also discusses his favourite of his 100 Palace appearances; his role in the Palace squad; what makes the club so unique to play for; and how he has been making the most of the festive period...

