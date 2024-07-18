Jasper Judd

Judd was a key part of Joe Antonelli's Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup in 2022/23 against Stoke City and the regional final against Arsenal. Playing as a right-back, he captained Palace in the 3-1 win over Stoke and the 5-0 win over Arsenal.

In July 2024, Judd signed a scholarship ahead of the 2024/25 season. He made his first appearance for Rob Quinn's Under-18s side in August 2024 against Birmingham City where he registered an assist and kept a clean sheet.

He scored his first goal for the U18s in September 2024 against Norwich City.