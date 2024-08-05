Born in 1939 in Sanderstead, Croydon, Rev Sands was a second generation Palace supporter who became a pillar of our community, serving as club chaplain for over 30 years.

A font of knowledge, collector of Palace memorabilia and eloquent author, Rev Sands was also – for many a year – a regular writer in the club’s official matchday programme and the club’s honorary historian.

After graduating from Durham University, Rev Sands was ordained a Deacon in 1967 and a Priest in 1968 before being informally invited by Palace, in the early 1970s, to become one of the first football club chaplains in the country, a role he fulfilled dutifully until 2007.

He would also author numerous fact-packed books about the club, including co-authoring the original Crystal Palace: A Complete Record publication with Mike Purkiss in 1989. He began writing for the club’s programme in 1974/75, and even enjoyed a stint as Editor in the late 1980s.

As club chaplain, Rev Sands’ sage advice, sharp insight and warm pastoral care marked him out as a beloved figure in the Crystal Palace community.

As he himself explained in a newspaper interview: “I am there to help everyone at the club. That includes the players, directors and stewards.

“I carry out the same pastoral duties as any other chaplain. I have taken funerals for people associated with the club, marriage blessings and have married fans.

“I have always been a Palace fan – and I always will be."

Production Manager Terry Byfield recalled: “Rev Sands, being a keen football supporter, was chaplain of both Crystal Palace FC and Swindon Town FC. I worked with him on the matchday programme at Palace from 1984 until the early 90s, and he was highly regarded in the football world.

“His knowledge of the club's history was excellent, and he had a great array of programmes, pictures and memorabilia to help put his memories into images.

“Nigel was much loved in the church and Crystal Palace communities alike.”

The club extends its deepest sympathy to Rev Sands’ family and friends at this sad time.