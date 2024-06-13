The 27-year-old was part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the UEFA Euro 2020 finals, but was forced to withdraw after the Three Lions’ opening fixture in 2021, as they eventually went on to reach the final.

Having began the season with a move to Crystal Palace, Henderson – having been forced to overcome early injury troubles with the Eagles – has impressed enough to once again win his place in an England squad, with this summer’s finals in Germany.

Speaking to Palace TV, the goalkeeper smiled: “It’s obviously a great honour.

“Going to the last one was fantastic, but having to withdraw through injury, that was disappointing. To be able to go to Germany, second time around, is fantastic, and I’m delighted.

“It [my journey] has been very difficult. Obviously as I’ve said before, it’s a difficult time when you’re injured for that amount of time, and you’ve almost got to battle with yourself day in, day out, to try and keep that belief inside you and know that you will come back.

“That’s the biggest thing for me: I’ve been hit with a few punches, but I’ve got back up again and got myself fighting.”

Henderson was one of four Palace players named in the squad, and beamed: “It's fantastic. I’m delighted for all of them.

“They’ve all been outstanding in training and made a great impression."