Henry – who himself scored 175 goals in 258 Premier League appearances – said of Mateta: “He’s an old-fashioned striker – you can play a little more direct. He can keep the ball.

“He’s a boring striker to play against! He doesn’t lose the ball much, and he goes at the last defender. He uses his physicality, he’s good with his head, and he scores.

“It’s important that a striker like that gives you another dimension. He was also voted Player of the Year at Crystal Palace. It seems to me that he’s not too bad!”

Image credit: Équipe de France