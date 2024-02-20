It was announced earlier on Monday that the Austrian had signed a deal to become the Palace manager until the end of the 2025/2026 season.

Most recently, Glasner managed Eintracht Frankfurt to historic success, winning the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League in his first season in charge. He has also enjoyed highly successful spells managing SV Ried, LASK and VfL Wolfsburg.

Ahead of his first training session with his players, the 49-year-old visited south London to tour Crystal Palace's facilities in Copers Cope, as well as their iconic home, Selhurst Park.

You can see the best of his first-day photos in our gallery below. Keep your eyes out for his first club interview, coming soon to Palace TV!