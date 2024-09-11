Guéhi – along with Palace teammates Ebere Eze and Dean Henderson – received the call-up for the September international window, the Three Lions’ first matches since the summer’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain and Gareth Southgate’s departure.

Guéhi and Eze both featured in the 2-0 wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland, keeping clean sheets and securing six points to get England off to the perfect start in the UEFA Nations League B, Group 2.

Reflecting after Tuesday’s game, Guéhi told reporters: “It was good. It was exactly what the manager wanted.

“We talked about control in the last camp, and making sure we established ourselves and built ourselves back up again. We enjoy playing together. I’m happy to get the win together again, and happy for Harry [Kane] – an amazing achievement [scoring twice in his 100th cap] – so it’s a good day.

“I’ve enjoyed it [the camp]. Obviously having worked with him [Carsley] in the Under-21s before is a big help, so I kind of understand exactly what he wants from us.

“It’s exactly the same, not much difference: short connections, enjoy playing together, and making sure that we’re a team who establishes control in games and has that throughout the game. Ultimately, we’re attacking, trying to score goals – those are the main messages.

“I think it suits everyone, to be honest! Every single person in this team is good on the ball, and we need to show that even more so. What he’s asking from us isn’t something new, in a way, but it’s something we can do a little bit more of.

“It’s been a good camp. There’s not been too much difference. It’s always enjoyable coming back with the boys.

“There’s good banter off the pitch, enjoying each other’s company, and the training’s been really intense, really good, so it’s been good.”