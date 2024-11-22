The Eagles are looking to make it back-to-back wins at Villa Park after their Carabao Cup victory last month, whilst Unai Emery's side will be hoping to bounce back from a run of four straight defeats in all competitions.

Solely at Premier League level, the two teams' records are identical against one another: nine wins apiece, with five draws.

Villa have shaded it with in the goal stakes, with 27 goals against Palace's 26 in those matches – but the Eagles put five past them the last time the two teams met in the top-tier, on the final day of last season.

It all amounts, then, to an exciting clash on Saturday afternoon – but how many of our Premier League goalscorers against Aston Villa can you name in just five minutes?

Test your knowledge in our quiz below!

If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page or playing directly on Sporcle.