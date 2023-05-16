Gerrard’s last ever game on the Anfield turf fell against the Eagles, who were fast becoming a thorn in Liverpool’s side after collecting four points from their last two league fixtures with the Reds.

The Liverpool captain had played more than 350 matches in the famous Merseyside stadium - but his final appearance, thanks to the impressive efforts of Palace, was not to prove a fairytale one.

The Eagles were coming off the back of four consecutive defeats but, thanks to a run of four straight wins prior to that - including over Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City at Selhurst Park - had already secured a third straight term in the Premier League.

Yet when Jason Puncheon's free-kick cancelled out Adam Lallana's composed opening goal at the end of a first-half expected to serve as a fond farewell for the Liverpool captain, another upset was on the cards.

Palace were just 45 minutes from taking three more points from the Merseysiders.