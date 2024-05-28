Following a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on the final day of the 2022/23 season, barely an eye was left dry in the house.

Emerging for the post-season lap of appreciation to a guard of honour, McArthur and Milivojevic – influential Palace players for nine and six-and-a-half-years respectively, making 253 and 198 appearances in that time – received fitting send-offs.

Presented with gifts and handed the microphone for the chance to address the Selhurst faithful, the duo’s speeches made for moving moments.

Milivojevic said: “What can I say? I can only say a big thank you to you for all these six years giving support to myself, to the team, to the Football Club.

"When I came to England, I’d read about you guys, but when I started to play here, I started to understand the energy and everything that you give to us. You’ve been our 12th player on the pitch for us almost every game we’ve played at home, so thank you so much for this.”