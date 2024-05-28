On this day one year ago (28th May 2023), Selhurst Park bid a fond farewell to two modern midfield generals in James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic.
Following a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on the final day of the 2022/23 season, barely an eye was left dry in the house.
Emerging for the post-season lap of appreciation to a guard of honour, McArthur and Milivojevic – influential Palace players for nine and six-and-a-half-years respectively, making 253 and 198 appearances in that time – received fitting send-offs.
Presented with gifts and handed the microphone for the chance to address the Selhurst faithful, the duo’s speeches made for moving moments.
Milivojevic said: “What can I say? I can only say a big thank you to you for all these six years giving support to myself, to the team, to the Football Club.
"When I came to England, I’d read about you guys, but when I started to play here, I started to understand the energy and everything that you give to us. You’ve been our 12th player on the pitch for us almost every game we’ve played at home, so thank you so much for this.”
McArthur added: “I’d just like to say a big thanks to every single fan. Since I joined nine years ago, that first day, you were unbelievable – the best fans, I’ve ever seen to be honest – and the reason I’d say you’re the best is you stick by this team through thick and thin.
“When we lose, we still believe as as club, and you give us that belief to win games. That’s going to be so important for these young lads who are playing here for the next few years: stick by them when times are hard, we’ll all stick together, and we’ll keep moving forward."
The duo had both received the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution earlier in the month, with a pair of tribute videos starring some famous faces from Palace's recent past...
Visit us soon, lads!