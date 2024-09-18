The draw for the fourth round takes place on Wednesday, 25th September, following the conclusion of Liverpool v West Ham United at around 22:00 BST.

It will be broadcast LIVE on Sky Sports in the UK and Palace fans will be patiently awaiting the next clash in fourth round. Brentford, Manchester United, Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton and Stoke City have all advanced so far, while the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City have yet to play their third round tie.

Do you remember the last opponents Palace faced in the fourth round? Do you remember even further back than that, maybe even into the 60s? Test your knowledge in the quiz below!