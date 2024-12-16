At the Chelsea home match on Saturday, 4th January 2025 (15:00 GMT), we will be displaying the names of those whom we have lost from the Palace family in the last 12 months on the Selhurst Park screen just before kick-off.

As the year has passed, we have been notified by many of names which have subsequently appeared in the matchday programme, on the big screen, or on the PA during half-time at home games.

However, we would now like to give everyone the opportunity to send in the name of a friend or family member who has passed away during 2024, so that they can be included as part of our collective tribute.

We will also be remembering former club players and staff whom we have sadly seen pass in the last 12 months.

Please email the name that you would like included to remembering@cpfc.co.uk before 5pm on Thursday, 26th December 2023, and it will be shown before the game, as we pay our respects to those who have sadly departed.