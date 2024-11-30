The Eagles were the better side throughout but frustratingly looked on course to finish on the losing side when an Anthony Gordon cross deflected into Palace’s net off Marc Guéhi, against the run of play.

But Oliver Glasner’s side continued to pile bodies forwards and, even after more clear opportunities went begging, Guéhi’s deep cross in the 94th minute found Daniel Muñoz steaming in at the back post to head home a last-gasp equaliser – and set Selhurst Park alight in jubilation.

“It was a good way to finish the game,” Chalobah told Premier League Productions.

“Obviously, going 1-0 down is not easy in the Premier League against a good side, but we managed to get a point. Every point for us now is crucial, so we take that and go into the next game.

“[The manager said] just to continue to press them, to push forward. They're a team that runs a lot of zones, so we just wanted to put more pressure on. As you said, we missed a few chances in the first-half.

“We just had to stay in the game and have the resilience to come back in.”

On Guéhi’s own-goal, Chalobah said: “That one's a difficult one. Obviously, the ball got fired in really fast, and as a defender, there's nothing you can do when you've got to react so quickly. But the main thing is we got the point in, and we're going for the next.”

Palace now face a quick turnaround when they travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town on Tuesday evening.

“I think it's very crucial,” Chalobah said on a draw which lifts Palace up to 17th in the Premier League table. “Going into the game, obviously, not losing, we’ve got confidence.

“Every game in the Premier League is going to be hard, especially against Ipswich. They’re a good side, and away from home, it’ll be a good challenge. We need to recover well and get ready.”