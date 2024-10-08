Ayew provided the assist once again, with Mateta able to turn away from his marker with his first touch and fire past Daniel Iversen with his second, sending Selhurst into delirium.
Palace: Guaita (GK); Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward; Doucouré, Schlupp (Hughes, 81), Eze; Zaha (Ayew, 45), Olise, Edouard (Mateta, 86).
Subs not used: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Lokonga, McArthur.
Man City 2-2 Palace – 16th December 2023
When Rico Lewis scored Manchester City’s second goal at the Etihad just before Christmas back in 2023, it felt as though the result was beyond any doubt. City rarely dropped points at home, and certainly not from two goals to the good.
Then, Mateta got one back for Palace with 15 minutes remaining, and suddenly it was game on once more.