The corner flag was kicked for the very first time, and a ritual was born.

Palace: Guaita (GK); Mitchell, Kouyaté, Cahill, Ward; Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze (McCarthy, 91); Ayew, Townsend, Mateta (Benteke, 75).

Subs not used: Butland (GK), Dann, Van Aanholt, Clyne, Kelly, Batshuayi.

Palace 2-1 Leicester – 1st April 2023

OK, he only came on for the final four minute of normal time – but it’s what happened after that that makes this one of the most memorable goals scored at Selhurst Park in recent years.

Having failed to win a game since New Year’s Day, the Eagles looked to be heading for a draw with relegation-bound Leicester City, only for Mateta to make the crucial impact in the fourth minute of stoppage time.