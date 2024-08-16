The manager confirmed that the Eagles – who completed their pre-season programme unbeaten – will go into Sunday’s first match, against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, with a largely clean bill of health.

Glasner said: “Welcome back, all of you! [The team news] looks pretty good. All players are fit, all players are available – just [Matheus] França [is not].

“After his injury, he trained with us, and unfortunately he fractured his rib again so he will be out for the next weeks.

“But all other players are fit and trained the whole week, and can start and play at Brentford.”

This time of year tends to see transfer speculation rife amidst the media, with Glasner fielding questions on the subject at his first pre-match press conference of the season.

“I’m very happy with the squad,” the manager confirmed. “Yes, it was a tricky pre-season because we had many players with their national teams: at the Euros in the Final, at the Copa America in the Final, at the Olympics in the Final.

“This week was the first week the squad was complete when JP Mateta arrived after the Olympic Final, so we have the players on different fitness levels, but we have a great mood on the pitch, we have a great mood in the dressing room and I'm very confident that we are ready for the start at Brentford.

“The fitness level, it's impossible after, like the English and the Colombian internationals, after ten days of training with one 60 minutes in a pre-season game, that you are on your highest standard or on your highest level.

“But within the next weeks they will be there, and we have a great group. We had a very good pre-season, all the players were fit during the pre-season, all the players are fit now. We are all looking forward to the start of the Premier League.

“Seven weeks’ pre-season is enough and now we are really pleased that the Premier League starts.”

