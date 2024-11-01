MyGuava, in association with Crystal Palace Football Club, is thrilled to launch exclusive Crystal Palace Fan Cards with rewards and a variety of perks, as well as a unique opportunity for fans to celebrate their connection to the club while enjoying MyGuava’s seamless payment solutions.

Palace fans can now download the MyGuava App and order a Crystal Palace Card, choosing from three custom-designed cards: ‘Palace Gold’, ‘Palace Sash’ and ‘Selhurst 100’.

Each card comes packed with perks, including entry into exclusive prize draws and cashback on all purchases, giving Palace fans an opportunity to take advantage of the 7% cashback offer ahead of the festive period. Additionally, the cards come with Visa Platinum status for added financial flexibility.

Furthermore, for the most dedicated Eagles supporters, 900 limited-edition ‘Palace Gold’ cards will be available on a first-come first-served basis, offering enhanced cashback rates and special access to exclusive club benefits.

Rewards System

The MyGuava and Crystal Palace card will also be introducing a multi-stage reward system, providing cardholders with the exciting chance to earn Crystal Palace merchandise and experience based on spending. Supporters can win Crystal Palace branded bottles, t-shirts, hoodies as well as stadium tours and even personalised messages from the team for completing transaction milestones.

The MyGuava App, which is the flagship product of Guavapay, is designed to meet the broad financial needs of users. Users can open accounts in 20 currencies, make seamless local and global transfers, and use both virtual and physical debit cards. The App also has significant global reach, with access to 140 countries in more than 90 currencies and there are additional benefits with discounted gift cards from top brands and tools for enhancing user experience, such as digital skins, spending management tools and vaults.

Click here to learn more about the Crystal Palace Card and Reward scheme.