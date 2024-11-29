20% off Eagle Yellow & 30% off infant kits

Our hugely popular Eagle Yellow kits have never been better value, with our 20% off sale meaning you can get your hands on one of the most stylish designs of recent times for less.

Our yellow strip was worn in our recent 2-2 thriller at Villa Park, and indeed in our 2-1 win on the same ground a month earlier to put us in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. It is the first Palace strip to feature a simplified eagle-on-ball crest, replacing the standard crest to highlight this iconic symbol of South London.

Our Black Friday sale covers everything from Eagle Yellow shirts at 20% off, to infant kits at 30% off, and all size socks and shorts in between, meaning you can get the whole kit, freshen up five-a-side components or grab a shirt for the stands for less.