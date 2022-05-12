This feat at the highest level of English youth football builds upon the promotion in the play-offs last season and shows just how far the club has come in its second season as a Category 1 Academy.

Here's the story of how the season unfolded.

August

A tricky start (Leeds United, Arsenal and Everton)

The newly-promoted Eagles opened their campaign at Selhurst Park when they welcomed fellow new boys Leeds United – winners of the Premier League 2 Division 2 last season.

It proved to be a tricky affair after falling behind early on and later going a man down with less than 20 minutes on the clock. The West Yorkshire outfit emerged victorious with two quickfire second-half goals, denying Palace a winning start.

As is the case with Academy football, Palace had no time to bemoan their defeat. Four days later they travelled to face one of the most renowned academies in the world: Arsenal. Much like the Leeds game, the Eagles went a man down in the first-half and consequently succumbed to a 4-2 defeat.

This pair of sending offs set Palace on the back-foot, but the south Londoners would soon turn things around as a new management team of Paddy McCarthy and Darren Powell had time to implement their ideas.