Tyler Whyte was part of the Under-15s side which finished runners-up in the U15 National Floodlit Cup final in 2021/22.

The full-back earned a scholarship with the club ahead of the 2023/24 season. In his first start for the Under-18s on the first day of 23/24, Whyte kept a clean sheet in a 5-0 win over Southampton.

He made his first appearance for the Under-21s in September 2023, coming on as a late substitute in the 6-2 win over Middlesbrough in the Premier League Cup.

Whyte scored his first goal for the U18s in a 5-2 win away at Spurs in November 2023. That proved to be his only goal of the campaign, however he did also notch one assist for Jesse Derry's scissor-kick volley against Brighton & Hove Albion, which won February 2024's Goal of the Month award.

He finished the 23/24 campaign with 15 appearances in total (14 for U18s across all competitions and one for U21s), with a single goal and assist to his name.