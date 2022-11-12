Skip navigation
      Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace

      Forest 1 Palace 0

      Forest1
      Gibbs-White54'
      Palace0
      Sat 12 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueThe City Ground

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Vieira names the same side that beat West Ham last Sunday.
      • Zaha nearly puts Palace ahead two minutes in, but fires narrowly over.
      • Forest come close through Johnson, as Lingard can’t make contact with his shot across the face of goal.
      • Zaha does brilliantly to win a penalty, but misses the spot-kick.
      • HT: Forest 0-0 Palace
      • Gibbs-White bundles home from close range, given after a long VAR review.
      • Lingard curls wide from eight yards out.
      • Palace push for a late winner but to no avail.
      • FT: Forest 1-0 Palace

      Palace started excellently, bringing the ball forward with real vim and vigour and pressing Forest in possession. They were almost rewarded within 90 seconds as Wilfried Zaha won the ball back deep inside the Forest half and battled his way into the area, firing over the crossbar from close range.

      Ebere Eze and Jordan Ayew had efforts on goal, and Zaha’s drilled delivery forced Dean Henderson into a diving save.

      Forest were promising on the break, however, and Jesse Lingard was inches away from turning Brennan Johnson’s effort into an empty net.

      Just before half-time Palace had their best opportunity to break the deadlock, as Zaha turned brilliantly to create space in the area before being brought down by Joe Worrall; it was as clear a penalty as you will see all season, but Zaha dragged the subsequent spot-kick wide.

      It proved decisive after the restart, as the hosts took the lead. After Vicente Guaita had parried an initial effort, Morgan Gibbs-White tucked home. The flag was up straight away, but VAR intervened and the goal was given.

      The Eagles pushed for an equaliser but it left them vulnerable on the break, and twice Lingard should have doubled Forest’s lead, curling wide from eight yards before dinking over the top one-on-one.

      Palace pushed for a winner late on but found Forest’s resistance impossible to break down, and the full-time whistle meant a return to south London without points.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a set piece situation.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Willy Boly.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      88'

      free kick won

      Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      free kick won

      Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      86'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Renan Lodi(32)
      off
      Neco
      Williams(7)
      on
      86'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Morgan
      Gibbs-White(10)
      off
      Lewis
      O'Brien(14)
      on
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      83'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Jesse
      Lingard(11)
      off
      Sam
      Surridge(16)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      Malcolm
      Ebiowei(23)
      on
      78'

      offside

      Offside, Nottingham Forest. Morgan Gibbs-White tries a through ball, but Jesse Lingard is caught offside.
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
      73'

      Yellow Card

      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      73'

      free kick won

      Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack Colback.
      71'

      Substitution

      Nottingham Forest
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(21)
      off
      Jack
      Colback(8)
      on
      67'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      64'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      61'

      Yellow Card

      Yates(22)
      Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      61'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jesse Lingard with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      on
      59'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      59'

      free kick won

      Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace (Morgan Gibbs-White).
      54'

      Nottingham Forest Goal

      Nottingham Forest
      Goal!
      Nottingham Forest
      Morgan
      Gibbs-White(10)
      Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Crystal Palace 0. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sèrge Aurier.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      48'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      47'

      free kick won

      Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      46'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
      46'

      free kick won

      Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Worrall.
      42'

      free kick won

      Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      post

      Penalty missed! Still Nottingham Forest 0, Crystal Palace 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot.
      39'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      38'

      free kick won

      Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      30'

      Yellow Card

      Mitchell(3)
      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      29'

      free kick won

      Jesse Lingard (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré with a headed pass.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sèrge Aurier.
      25'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a through ball.
      14'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      offside

      Offside, Nottingham Forest. Sèrge Aurier tries a through ball, but Brennan Johnson is caught offside.
      12'

      free kick won

      Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      offside

      Offside, Nottingham Forest. Morgan Gibbs-White tries a through ball, but Brennan Johnson is caught offside.
      10'

      free kick won

      Sèrge Aurier (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      9'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      5'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Remo Freuler.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      73'
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      substitution icon78'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      30'
      substitution icon60'
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      88'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon59'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      S
      substitution icon78'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      substitution icon60'
      64'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      5
      James Tomkins
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon59'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon78'
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon85'
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      substitution icon78'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Dean Henderson
      GK
      24
      Sèrge Aurier
      DF
      4
      Joe Worrall
      DF
      32
      Renan Lodi
      DF
      substitution icon86'
      30
      Willy Boly
      DF
      23
      Remo Freuler
      MF
      21
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      22
      Ryan Yates
      MF
      61'
      20
      Brennan Johnson
      S
      11
      Jesse Lingard
      S
      substitution icon81'
      10
      Morgan Gibbs-White
      S
      54'
      substitution icon86'

      Substitutes

      3
      Steve Cook
      7
      Neco Williams
      substitution icon86'
      8
      Jack Colback
      substitution icon71'
      9
      Taiwo Awoniyi
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Lewis O'Brien
      substitution icon86'
      16
      Sam Surridge
      substitution icon81'
      26
      Scott McKenna
      36
      Dale Taylor
      Nottingham Forest

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      32%
      69%
      Total shots
      9
      8
      Shots on target
      2
      1
      Corners
      1
      5
      Passes completed
      203
      551
      Free kicks
      13
      11
      Offsides
      3
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      115125
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      5
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Crosses
      6
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      143
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      3
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
