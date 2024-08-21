Media Day has been and gone for Crystal Palace – and Sky Sports cameras were on hand to give viewers a unique behind-the-scenes insight.

Every season, each Premier League club must host a dedicated Media Day – or multiple – for the full suite of broadcasters and rights holders to gather the content they require throughout the season.

The event sees every player come together under one roof – and in front of the studio lights and cameras – to pose for those all-important action shots.

The likes of Sky, TNT Sports and the Premier League are there to capture the walk-ups, photos, graphics and GIFs you see throughout the season – important to note as, when the players don a Christmas hat for a half-time interlude, you’ll know they did it in August.

Naturally, there were plenty of lenses on hand throughout the day – so check out the best of the action below!