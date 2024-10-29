Working closely with the club and the Palace for Life Foundation, the group have shown their pride with rainbow flags at Selhurst Park, across South London and on tour; marched at London Pride and Croydon PrideFest; produced a regular podcast; and even taken part in regular quizzes and football tournaments against other LGBTQIA+ fan groups, winning a ‘Football v Homophobia’ competition in South London just last year.

Joining Proud and Palace for a group photo, Glasner, Kaminski, Turner and Nicol praised the role the group has played in promoting LGBTQIA+ inclusion and visibility around the club.

Kaminski said: “It’s been a really good environment tonight, with so many fans representing Proud and Palace. It’s a really important piece of the club and it’s positive to hear so many stories.

“They’ve been together for a long time and been on a big journey as a group, so it was good for me and the other staff here to learn, to listen and to get an opportunity to listen to their experiences. Football is for all of us – and we should celebrate that every day.”

Glasner said: “It’s always great celebrating an anniversary, and especially that of Proud and Palace. It’s so important, especially in the times we live in, to have supporters from all parts of our community with us. I’m really pleased to be here.”

Turner said: “To be here to meet the people from Proud and Palace and hear about their mission over the last 10 years has been really great.

“It’s so important that everyone can be themselves, because you don’t want to have to live your life in secret. You want to be able to live it how you want to live it, how you feel you should live it. It’s been a pleasure to be here tonight.”