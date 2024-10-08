Speaking to Sky Sports as part of their Black History Month ‘Moments That Make Us’ campaign, Morrison remembers being let go from Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster and very nearly calling time on his dream.

“I was at Tottenham from 14 to 16,” he remembers. “I got released at 16 when it was Youth Training Scheme and I just made a decision then. I just probably wanted to give up football.

“I was heartbroken. I thought I'd made it. I thought I'd done enough, maybe took my foot off the pedal and then that was it. They released me and I didn't think it was the right decision.