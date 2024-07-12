But Palace having representation at the very highest stage is nothing new. Ebere Eze, Marc Guéhi, Dean Henderson, Adam Wharton, Jefferson Lerma and Daniel Muñoz are just the latest in a long line of Selhurst successes on the global stage.
In 2015, Kwesi Appiah lined up for Ghana in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, taking on Cote d’Ivoire having beaten Guinea and Equatorial Guinea along the way. Alongside him was Jordan Ayew, who would join Palace a few years later.
The Black Stars fell agonisingly short, losing 9-8 on penalties after a goalless draw.