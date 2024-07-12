Appiah was just the first in a hat-trick of Palace finalists that year, with Mile Jedinak leading Australia to glory in the 2015 Asian Cup in Sydney, edging past South Korea in extra-time after beating China and the United Arab Emirates in the knockouts.

On the other side of the globe, Adrian Mariappa took Jamaica past Haiti and the United States to reach the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, before losing out to Mexico in the final.

A year later, and Palace had their first European finalist. France had beaten the Republic of Ireland, Iceland and Germany to reach the final as host nation, and lined up against Portugal at the Stade de France.

Among the squad was Yohan Cabaye, but the underdogs Portugal would go on to lift the title.

There was no such heartbreak for another Palace midfielder, as Cheikhou Kouyaté helped Senegal lift the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022. He had suffered the bitterness of defeat in the 2019 tournament, losing to Algeria in the final, but this time they went one better.