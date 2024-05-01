Additional tickets have now been released for the 23/24 awards, which will take place in the Ashcroft Theatre at Fairfield Halls on Tuesday, 7th May (ceremony starting at 19:30 BST). Click here for more information and to book tickets.

The Crystal Palace Player of the Season award is now in its sixth decade of existence, with a number of the club's greatest names having won the top accolade.

Cheick Doucouré is the current holder, after an impressive debut season in English football – 2022/23 – in which he made 34 appearances, assisted three goals and completed more tackles and interceptions than any other Palace player.

In doing so, the Mali international became the 39th different player to earn the award.

The inaugural award was won by John McCormick back in 1972, having played a key role in Palace’s promotion to the First Division following his arrival seven years earlier.

The player who has been recognised the most times is Julian Speroni, who won the prize four times in his Eagles career, including a joint-record (with Wilfried Zaha) three years in a row between 07/08 and 09/10.

The club's record appearance holder Jim Cannon won the prize on three separate occasions, while seven other players won it multiple times including Wilfried Zaha, Speroni and Andrew Johnson.