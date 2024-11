Justin Devenny has capped a remarkable few days with his first call-up for the Northern Ireland senior international squad.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who has captained Crystal Palace Under-21s side this season, made his Eagles and Premier League debut from the start against Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Just two days later, Devenny was fast-tracked into the senior Northern Ireland squad by manager Michael O’Neill, ahead of decisive UEFA Nations League matches against Belarus in Belfast on Friday (15th November, 19:45 GMT kick-off) and Luxembourg in Luxembourg City on Monday (18th November, 19:45).